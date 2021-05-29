The Benue State Police Command has debunked reports that 36 people were killed on Friday by armed herders, saying it did not see any evidence to support such claims.

Earlier on Friday, reports trending on social media showed pictures of lifeless bodies of 36 persons allegedly killed by herders surrounded by some residents.

But police said detectives were deployed to villages in Michihe Council ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area to ascertain the authenticity of the news, and they could not get any evidence to support the claim that such killing took place.

“Upon arrival at the council ward, the detectives observed that there were no corpses or graves to signify any form of burial and no official reports have been made to the police in the area.

“More police operatives have been deployed to the area for routine patrols and surveillance,” a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene Sewuese noted.

It advised members of the public to desist from rumour mongering and hate speeches that create unnecessary tension within the state.

It also advised media practitioners to practise investigative journalism to ensure accurate and balanced reporting, as this will help the police to channel limited resources to the right places at the right time.