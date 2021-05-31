The Ebonyi State Police Command has debunked recent reports and pictures on social media that a community in the state has been attacked by suspected gunmen in the early hours of Sunday.

This was contained in a statement in Abakaliki on Sunday by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.

According to the statement: “The attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to the pictures/news items in circulation on some social media platforms misinforming the reading public that a village in Ebonyi local government area of the state was under herdsmen’s attack.

“To set the records straight, the information reaching the command has it that the attack happened at Nwori Ndobasi and Odoke villages in Ado local government area of Benue in the early hours of May 30.

“As it were, today is their market day so traders from Ebonyi LGA crossed over to buy and sell as had been the practice over the years and were caught in the crossfire during the attack.

“There was no attack on any village in Ebonyi LGA as widely reported on some social media platforms and other conventional media outlets.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Aliyu Garba, has implored the good people of Ebonyi and the general public to disregard the report of an attack on a village in Ebonyi.

“You go about your lawful businesses as the Command has placed adequate security measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.”