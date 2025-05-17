Police speak on presence of 89 men from Katsina at Dangote refinery + Video

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the presence of 89 men who said they were from Katsina State at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company in the Lekki area of the state.

The Eagle Online recalls a man in a viral video in the early hours of Friday had raised the alarm over the presence of the men, some of who spoke with him.

The men, some of who had their National Identification Numbers, said they were from Katsina State and had come to work in the refinery.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of the Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the men were actually workers recruited from Katsina State by a contractor working with the refinery.

The Police Public Relations Officer said following the deployment of operatives to the area after the video went viral, no incriminating items were found on the men and they had their NIN, which had been verified.

Hundeyin said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing a large number of young men who had reportedly just arrived in Lagos, seen gathered in front of the Dano Company premises in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

“Upon receipt of the information on May 14, 2025, officers from the Command immediately deployed to the location to ascertain the facts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men in question, eighty-nine (89) in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

“A contractor working with the refinery appeared before the police and confirmed that he had personally sourced and brought the labourers from Katsina for legitimate employment purposes. His statement was corroborated by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the refinery, who also affirmed that the labourers were verified and cleared for entry into the facility and would be residing in the facility.

“The individuals were thoroughly searched, and no incriminating items were found in their possession. Furthermore, each person properly identified themselves and presented their National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, urges members of the public to remain calm and desist from spreading unverified or alarmist content that could create unnecessary tension or panic. He reiterates that the Command remains committed to maintaining law and order across Lagos State and will continue to respond promptly to all matters relating to public safety.”

