The Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday advised the general public against raising and spreading false speculation of attacks by gunmen in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, spoke on the issue in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

She also urged school managers to stop giving room to panic and fear of being attacked by hoodlums.

NAN reports that some parents were seen rushing to pick their wards before school closure on Wednesday over rumours of insecurity and attack.

According to Odah, these are all rumours and unverified stories.

She said: “Parents should stop creating unnecessary panic, especially when it concerns children.

“The media should also help debunk such rumours.

“There was no such incident and attack that led to closure of schools in the state, as being speculated by residents.”

