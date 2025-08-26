Police speak on ‘order’ to officers to remit N6,000 to Egbetokun’s wife

The Lagos State Police Command has denied reports alleging that senior officers were directed to remit N6,000 as 2025 Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) dues to Elizabeth Egbetokun, the wife of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, reacted to the report in a statement he issued on Monday.

Hundeyin said the report, captioned: “Nigeria Police Order Senior Officers to Pay N6,000 Each As 2025 POWA Dues to Association Under I-G’s Wife,” was false.

“The command wishes to categorically refute the report in its entirety and set the records straight,” he stated.

He clarified that at no time were officers instructed to pay dues to the I-G’s wife, who serves as POWA president or to her office.

He described the publication as malicious, false, unfounded, and a figment of an ill-informed writer’s imagination.

Hundeyin explained that POWA is a non-governmental organisation established to support police officers’ wives, widows, children, and families.

“POWA is the umbrella body of police officers’ wives nationwide, set up to improve their welfare and provide empowerment initiatives for families of deceased officers,” he said.

The spokesperson stressed that POWA activities are funded by dues and voluntary donations from police officers, not through directives or enforced remittances to individuals.

He noted that dues are voluntary and payable only by senior officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent upwards, including Commissioners of Police, once posted to state commands.

Hundeyin added that dues in Lagos are remitted directly into POWA’s account domiciled in the state and spent solely on members’ welfare, not transferred to Abuja.

He urged the public to disregard the report and cautioned media outlets against spreading falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the reputation of individuals serving national interests.

