The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday debunked the rumour of gunmen’s attack on a bus filled with students of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori in Khana area of Rivers State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that news of kidnapped students went viral online on Monday, claiming the gunmen demanded a ransom of N2 million for the students’ release.

The spokesman of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said it was false and baseless in a statement in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said: “The attention of the Rivers Police Command has been drawn to phantom online news on: ‘Gunmen hijack buss filled with students in Rivers, demand two million naira ransom.’

“The command wishes to state that the purported hijack of a commercial bus carrying students is false, baseless and not verifiable, as it only exists in the imagination of mischief makers.

“Preliminary investigation carried out, including interfaces and interviews with the school authorities revealed that no such thing happened.

“It is also important to note that no family or parents reported a case of missing person to us.”

Omoni said the polytechnic had been on holidays and only resumed for academic session on March 1.

According to him, the security situation at the polytechnic’s host communities has been peaceful after the arrest and death of alleged kidnapper, Bobisky.

He said: “So, the command is urging the public to regard the report as fake news as it is only intended to overheat the security situation in Rivers State.”

However, the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has ordered investigation into the report as well as warned purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith or face prosecution.

“The CP is irrevocably committed to protecting the lives and properties of all residents and is also soliciting for the support and cooperation of all,” Omoni added.