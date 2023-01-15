Police speak on fire at Kano Police Command Headquarters

The Kano State Police Command said no life was lost during the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday afternoon at the headquarters of the Command.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kano.

Haruna-Kiyawa said: “Fire engulfed the first floor of the Kano State Police Command’s Headquarters, Bompai Administrative Block.

“Offices razed by the inferno include Provost Office, DC Finance and Admin Office, AC Admin Office, AC Operations Office, Finance Offices and PPRO’s Office, among others. But Command’s records are in tact.

“No life was lost and no injury was recorded. The fire was brought under control by firefighters.”

The statement said that the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, visited the scene, to sympathise with the police, the Inspector General of Police and AIG Zone 1, who was also present at the scene.

On his part, Kano State Fire Service Spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying the cause of the fire is under investigation.