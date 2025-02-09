Police speak on Constabulary assaulting pregnant woman + Video

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing a Police Constabulary assaulting a pregnant woman, who eventually fell while being dragged.

The incident was brought to the notice of the public by a Facebook user: Mayor Sylvester, who questioned the rationale for the action.

Sylvester wrote: “This is what the Itam Police Station in Akwa Ibom State has turned the Third Party Insurance thing into.

“They are now acting like animals.

“These are the kind of irresponsible characters recruited into the force.

“Imagine how a pregnant woman is being rough-handled.

“I just hope her baby is still alive.

“If the police want to enforce and ensure every vehicle has third-party insurance, why not get the insurance company’s representative to be assigned to every police checkpoint?

“That way, motorists can renew their insurance on the spot instead of being harassed and dragged to the station.”

Reacting to the viral video, the spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Timfon John, said the incident occurred on February 1, 2025 at Idoro Road by Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo, the state capital.

John, in the reaction on X, wrote: “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, misrepresenting an incident that occurred on February 1, 2025.

“For clarity, the said woman was lawfully stopped for contravening traffic regulations and for driving with expired vehicle particulars and also without a valid third-party insurance at Idoro Road by Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo.

“As standard procedure, a special constabulary officer was assigned to escort her vehicle to the designated police division.

“However, rather than proceeding as directed to the station, she first diverted to a park in Itam and later to another location within the same area with the constabulary officer in her car, where she suddenly raised a false alarm endangering him.

“But for the timely intervention of police personnel around the area, the constabulary officer would have been subjected to mob action.

“While the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Baba Mohammed Azare, does not in any way condone any unprofessional conduct from its personnel, it is important to set the records straight.

“The matter had since been resolved amicably with the lady and her family.

“We urge members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation that could incite public unrest.

“The Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of all residents.”

Post Views: 4