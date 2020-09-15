The Kaduna State Police Command has denied rumours that a Kaduna bound train was attacked by gunmen on Monday evening.

Rather, the Command said it was some miscreants who threw stones at the train.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview.

Jalige said the train, which left Abuja for Kaduna, arrived safely.

He, however, said some miscreants threw stones at the moving train around Rijana village, close to Kaduna.

He said: “It was not a bullet or bow and arrow.

“What they threw are not aggressive weapons.

“It was not an attack.

“The train was moving.

“Our men in Rijana are on top of the situation.”

The command’s spokesman assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and anyone found to be involved in the incident would be punished.

“So far no suspect has been arrested but our men have been deployed in the area to trail the suspects,” Jalige said.