Police speak on Atiku’s Sokoto rally

The Police Command in Sokoto State on Monday said the just-concluded launching of the North-West campaign rally by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, held in Sokoto was hitch-free.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Monday.

Nwawe said that security personnel were deployed at various points in the city that ensured the protection of lives and property during the event.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police deployed many personnel at all various locations to maintain law and order which facilitated the hitch-free rally.

“We have succeeded in our target of ensuring set objectives and this will continue till the general elections and after.”

NAN reports that Abubakar declared at the rally that he would run a people-friendly government if elected in 2019.

Atiku said: “We have a plan to involve all Nigerians in any decision making, most especially the masses that remain our priority in PDP.’’