Police speak on alleged invasion of Oyo school by herdsmen

The Oyo State Police Command has reacted to an alleged invasion by suspected herdsmen of a Community Secondary School in Alaropo Nla in Orire Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

It would be recalled that reports alleged that suspected herdsmen with their cattle had invaded the school farm.

They were reported to have injured some of the school teachers and students who wanted to prevent their cattle from grazing.

Speaking on the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan, the Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, debunked the incident.

Osifeso said that nothing of such happened in the school and nobody was injured as alleged.

He said the herdsmen were peacefully grazing their cattle outside the vicinity of the school and people began to raise false alarm.

Osifeso said there was peace in the area and the state still enjoyed the peace witnessed during the recently concluded 2023 general election.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams, had sent the Divisional Police Officer in the area to the place, who confirmed the incident did not happen and the area was peaceful and calm.

Osifeso urged the media and public to always scrutinise their source of news in order not to create unnecessary fear in the society.