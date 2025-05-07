Police speak after pregnant woman was found hanging on tree

The Anambra State Police Command has vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pregnant woman found hanging from a cashew tree.

The Spokesperson of the Command and Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Onitsha.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the incident occurred along the Uke/Ideani Road in Idemili North Local Government Area.

Ikenga stated that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, described the case as deeply unfortunate and a “stark example of man’s inhumanity to man.

“The police commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation into the suspected murder and called on community leaders to assist in identifying the deceased and those responsible for the act.”

According to the statement, operatives from the Ogidi Police Division recovered the woman’s body and have deposited it at a mortuary, pending further identification and autopsy.

Orutugu appealed to residents and stakeholders of the Uke/Ideani community to provide useful information that could help unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The command also assured the public that updates on the investigation would be provided as more facts emerge.

