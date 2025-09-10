Police smash syndicate behind theft of university property

The Ebonyi State Police Command says it has nabbed two suspects alleged to persistently vandalise the property of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and other crimes in the state.

The spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In an interview in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Tuesday, Ukandu told NAN: “Following repeated reports from the management of the institution on the persistent vandalism and theft of property, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, directed operatives to discreetly investigate the unprecedented incidents.

“Acting on credible intelligence and painstaking surveillance, the operatives traced the stolen items to the criminal hideout of a native doctor at Umuagara village, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government.”

He said the suspects (names withheld) were arrested, and the following exhibits, including property belonging to Ebonyi State University, were recovered: “Five office seats; three standing AUS air-conditioners; one Firman generator; two split-unit air-conditioners; eight outdoor air-conditioner units were recovered.

“Other items recovered include three motorcycles without registration numbers; two wheelbarrows; 33 pieces of iron rods; one iron door; one grinding machine; three solar-powered floodlights.

“Forty-nine aluminium window profiles; two refrigerators; one cooking gas cylinder; one KIA vehicle with registration number JJJ 350 AZ; two Sony television sets, among others, were also recovered.”

Ukandu noted that the investigations were ongoing, and efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

According to him, surveillance had been strengthened within the university to forestall further vandalism and stealing of its property.

