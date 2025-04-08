Police SFU, Ikoyi, Lagos, gets new PRO

A new Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, has assumed duty at the Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The outgoing PPRO, SP Eyitayo Johnson, announced the handover in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said Ewhubare officially took over the role on Monday.

“DSP Ovie is a member of the pioneer Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree,” Johnson said.

He added that the new PPRO had undergone several professional trainings, including, investigative interviewing skills by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Communication tools and awareness creation on the Police Act by International Alert, and combat operations course at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College, Ila-Orangun.

“He also studied Computer applications at Mico Computer Technologies.”

Johnson highlighted Ewhubare’s diverse experience across various roles in the Nigeria Police Force, including: Staff Officer, Police Public Relations Department (PPRD), Force Headquarters, Abuja, and second-in-command, Police Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), Force Headquarters, Abuja,

“Sectional Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Imo State Police Command and officer-in-charge of surveillance, Central Police Station, Abuja.”

He was also the operations officer, Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT Command.

According to Johnson, the appointment of Ewhubare reflects the Nigeria police force’s renewed commitment through the FPRD to deepen public engagement, transparency, and effective communication.

He added that Ewhubare would continue the open-door policy of his predecessor, fostering stronger connections with the public and stakeholders.

Johnson called on members of the public to extend their cooperation and support to the new PPRO.

Ewhubare can be reached via telephone at +2347037187276 or email at pro@specialfraudunit.org.ng.

