Police set to re-activate unit to address post-traumatic stress disorder

The Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun has made it clear that the Counselling and Family Support Unit of the Nigeria Police will soon be reactivated and upgraded to address some psychological issues and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the Force.

The Force image maker stated this on his Twitter handle, while responding to a demand from a Nigerian, on why all policemen should be mentally evaluated.

@NachyWriter, apparently responding to innovations the new IGP Kayode Egbetokun was planning to bring into Force, had tweeted: “New technologies aren’t the problem… Get every police officer’s psyche evaluated. You’d be surprised to find mentally unstable officers wielding guns.”

The demand to mentally evaluate policemen has been an ongoing conversation over the years, which is a fallout of unruly behaviours and accidental shootings, leading to death.

Adejobi admitted: “We know we need to do a general assessment of personnel, embark on attitudinal, and behavioural changes, with a view to injecting professionalism into our personnel. It’s not negotiable.”