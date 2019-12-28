The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, attached to Victoria Island Police Station, over the shooting of one Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi, 39, of Campus area, Lagos island.

The incident happened on Friday at about 4:20am around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos.

There was said to have been a fracas between the Police Officer, who was on patrol at the area, and the victim, who was returning from an event.

Akanbi was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which the police said fell short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital, Victoria Island, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said Akanbi was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial.

He was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.

He has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

Elkana said: “The Command condemned the unprofessional conduct of the dismissed Sergeant.

“The Commissioner of Police condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and assured them that Justice will prevail.

“Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men.

“This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.

“The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated.”