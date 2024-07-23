Police Sergeant arrested for shooting father dead + Photos

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a Police Sergeant identified as Linus Wadzani for shooting his biological father to death.

The father of the Police Sergeant has been identified as a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ntasiri Wadzani.

The Sergeant was said to have killed him on Sunday at about 4:20pm, shooting him seven times after a minor quarrel in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital

A police report stated: “I was able to call the DPO in charge of Metro Division, while the suspect was taken to Metro Division.

“The body of the retired police officer has been moved to General Hospital for a doctor’s report.

“Also, the rifle of the suspect has been collected.”

