Crime

Police seek stronger ties with Anambra for effective service delivery 

Hassan Muaz

The Commissioner of Police in  Anambra, Aderemi Adeoye, says there is need for  more robust working relationship with the  state government for effective service delivery.

Adeoye stated this when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Anambra Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice,  Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje.

This is contained in a  statement by the  spokesman of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The Commissioner said the command sought to strengthen the working relationship in order to successfully achieve  its security strategic plans for the state.

Responding,  Ifemeje assured the command of the state’s willingness to partner with the police to ensure that its efforts to sustain security of lives and property were sustained.

She said that security of lives and property of people in Anambra remained a top priority of the  Gov. Charles Soludo administration.

“The government is interested in ensuring high level sustenance of security in the state and will definitely back the command to achieve its goal,” she said.

In another development, the commissioner also visited the Divisional Police Offices across the state.

The visits were to ensure that the officers are in good shape.

The Commissioner said he was  satisfied with his findings, following  the ‘on the spot’ visits to the divisional offices.

He commended the officers’ dedication to duty and tasked them to improve surveillance and operational positioning to enhance  safety across the state.

