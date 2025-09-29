Police seek public help on missing three-year-old boy in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has urged the public to divulge information on the whereabouts of a missing three-year-old boy in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement on Monday in Awka.

“The Police Command in Anambra seeks assistance of members of the public, especially residents of the state, regarding a case of child stealing that occurred on September 26 at Obosi, Idemili North LGA.

“Preliminary information reveals that the victim, Master Chimaobi Nwadike, a three-year-old boy, was stolen by an unidentified woman while in the custody of his mother.

“The Command is calling on anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the child or the suspect to kindly report to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers,” he said.