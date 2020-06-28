The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has solicited for information from the public on the party allegedly attended by popular musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, in Abuja.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command and Chairman of the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Bala chroma, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, also said “It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.

“Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.

“The Team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines.”