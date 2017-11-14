Police seek media support to fight crime

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11 Police Headquarters in Osogbo, Agboola Oshodi-Glover, on Tuesday sought the support of media in the fight against crime.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osogbo, Oshodi-Glover said the police needed the media to be able to defeat criminals.

He noted that journalists are influential allies of the police and that there is the need to synergize and collaborate in the fight against crime and criminals.

According to him: “Information is strategic to the operations of the police in fighting crime in the society and the journalists usually have the information.”

Oshodi-Glover urged journalists to join the Police Community Relations Committee in their respective communities, adding that this would further help in the area of community policing and also strengthen the fight against crime.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the correspondent chapel, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, lauded the AIG for deeming it fit to visit the newsmen and assured him that journalists would always play their roles as patriotic citizens and assist the police in the fighting crime.

Oyegbade called on Oshodi-Glover to address the problem of some black sheep in the force so that Nigeria would respect and appreciate the police.