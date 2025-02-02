Police seek help in locating missing 56-year-old man

The Ogun State Police Command is seeking public assistance in locating a man, Omojuowolo Dayo, 56, who was reported missing on January 31, 2025 by his wife, Omojuowolo Fumilola, at the Iyana Ilogbo Police Station.

This was made known in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to the report, Dayo left his home at 2, God’s Glory Street, Igbusi Road, Iyana Ilogbo on January 29, 2025 at about 10am to go to his workshop at Rama Plaza, Oke Ilero, Abudu, Iyana Ilogbo, but has not returned since.

His phone has remained switched off, and all efforts by family and friends to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Description of the Missing Person:

• Name: Omojuowolo Dayo

• Age: 56 years

• Complexion: Dark

• Height: Short

• Languages Spoken: English and Yoruba

The police urged anyone with relevant information about his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the family on: 07035134707.

Odutola said further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

