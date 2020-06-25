Armed operatives from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Thursday have again sealed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The police had initially sealed the secretariat on Tuesday but reopened it, saying it was to ensure peace reigns.

They reappeared on Thursday using two vehicles to block the entrance of the secretariat.

They barred the National Secretary of the Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee, Waziri Bulama, from entering the secretariat.

Bulama, who arrived at the Secretariat about 10:50am in a black Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle, told newsmen after a failed attempt to enter the secretariat: “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.

“I have called the Commissioner of Police and he said he is sending a senior officer to see what is happening.

“The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria.

“They are like civil servants.”

The development is coming on a day the National Executive Committee is expected to hold its meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari had backed the NEC led by the factional Acting National Chairman, Victor Giadom, to hold its meeting on Thursday (today).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Shehu said Buhari will be at the meeting.