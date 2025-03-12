Police scrap law dismissing unmarried officers over pregnancy

The Nigeria Police Force has abolished regulations that previously mandated the dismissal of unmarried female officers who became pregnant while in service.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Aishatu Baju, who is the most senior female officer in the Force, confirmed this development on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Baju explained that all discriminatory sections of the Police Act, including Section 127, which was used to justify the dismissal of pregnant unmarried officers, had been expunged in line with ongoing police reforms.

She said, “That section, along with any other part of the Police Act that discriminates against female officers, has been removed under the Police Act 2020.0:00 / 0:00

“The Inspector General of Police has also introduced the Nigeria Police Gender Policy to ensure full inclusivity and equal opportunities for all officers.”

When asked directly whether unmarried female officers would still be dismissed if they became pregnant, Baju responded firmly, “No.”

The issue gained national attention in 2021 when a police corporal, Omolola Olajide, was dismissed from the Force in Ekiti State after she became pregnant.

The move sparked public outrage, prompting the Nigerian Bar Association to challenge the regulation in court.

Although the Federal High Court in Abuja upheld the dismissal, ruling that officers were aware of the regulation before joining the Force, the NBA pursued the case to the Court of Appeal in Lagos.

In May 2024, the appellate court nullified Sections 126 and 127 of the Nigeria Police Act, effectively putting an end to the policy.

With the latest reforms, Baju reaffirmed that the Force is committed to eliminating gender-based discrimination and fostering a more inclusive institution.

