The Plateau State Police Command has decried the rising spate of armed robbery, cultism, car snatching and other criminal activities in the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

The PPRO also decried the existence of criminal groups, operating under the guise of commercial drivers and tricycle riders, to rob innocent populace.

Ogaba, who reiterated the command’s commitment to stemming the tide in the state, advised residents to always board vehicles at designated motor parks.

He added: “The Police Command in Plateau, under the leadership of CP Edward Egbuka, in its renewed commitment and unrelenting efforts at reducing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state as its core mandate, remains unequivocal and unwavering.

“The command wishes to inform residents and the good people of the state to be wary of criminal activities, particularly the cultists, car snatchers, armed robbers and other criminal elements.

“There are syndicates, operating under the guise of commercial taxi drivers, tricyclists or private vehicle operators to pick unsuspecting commuters on the road, convey them to secluded places and dispose them of their belongings, often at gun point or through the use of drugs and other weapons.

“It is on this note that the command wishes to advise commuters to be careful, observant and endeavour to board vehicles at designated parks in the state.

“The intelligence gathered revealed that these syndicates always station their unregistered vehicles, with fake number plates, at different points within the city centre, where they pick unsuspecting road passengers.”

The police spokesperson, however, assured that the command had deployed additional personnel to ensure improved visibility and community policing to combat crimes in all parts of the state.

Ogaba advised members of the public to promptly report any criminal and suspicious movements in and around their vicinities to the police.

