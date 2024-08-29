Police retract on reasons for summoning Ajaero – Lawyer

Maxwell Opara, a lawyer to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, says the Police have retracted their earlier reasons for summoning the labour leader.

Opara disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, shortly after the labour leader in company with his lawyers returned from honouring the invitation by the Police.

The Police had on August 20, invited Ajaero, for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”

However, the legal counsel for the NLC, Femi Falana had pleaded for more time through a letter to the Police with the assurances that the NLC president would honour the invitation on August 29.

Addressing newsmen and workers of affiliates unions after honouring the invitation, Opara said the reasons as contained in the invitation letter from the Police was quite different from what they were told.

“Just to correct an impression; what we heard from the Police when we got there was quite different from the content of the invitation letter.

“They said that Ajaero was invited to be questioned in respect of a tenant occupying one of the offices in Labour House.

“So, Ajaero told them what he knew about the tenant and that was it.

“This does not mean that we are going to relent, because we do not know what will come up next.

“We must get ourselves prepared,” he said.

Opara also called on the Police to release those arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protest, or charge them to court

For his part, Ajaero commended workers and affiliates nationwide for their support on the travails.

It would be recalled that the NLC directed its members nationwide to embark on a peaceful procession and prayer session on August 29, in solidarity with their president.

“I want to thank everyone and those in the states that have been praying and fasting since morning. They can now break their fast.

“The labour movement is worth dying for because of the patriotism and commitment of our members

“Our patriotism from the days of colonial government to the period of the military is unshakeable. We are more patriotic than any other institutions you can think of in this country and we will continue to be that.

“I just want to confirm to you that as a citizen, I have gone there and I am back and you can not do this kind of job without hazards,” he said.

On the new national minimum wage, Ajaero noted that since the Bill was passed into law, workers were yet to see the implementation.

He assured that the organised labour would press harder for its implementation, as soon as possible.

Ajaero said the union would not be distracted in the struggle to ensure that the welfare of workers is worthwhile and given to them promptly.

