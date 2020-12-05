The Katsina State Police Command has expressed its determination and total commitment towards free, fair, credible and peaceful State House of Assembly Bye-election coming up at Bakori LGA of the state on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The Command also informed the general public that after due consultation with relevant stakeholders superintending and overseeing the forthcoming election, the following restriction orders are hereby made:

“That there will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 12 midnight on Friday, from 6:00pm of Saturday, 5th December, 2020.

“Politicians and Very Important Personalities (V.I.Ps) are barred from going to any voting center with their security details and orderlies. Also they are warned to desist from moving from one place to another on that day as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“All entry and exit points into Bakori LGA are going to be manned and blocked by security personnel. No movement will be allowed until the elections are over.

“The Police and other security personnel will be conducting robust and purposeful patrols to ensure compliance with this order and towards a hitch free exercise.

“The Command has made adequate arrangement to provide security for all voters to come out en mass and cast their votes without any fear of harassment or molestation.

“Deployment of policemen and other sister security agencies to man the polling units have also been concluded.

“We are calling on all good citizens of Bakori to partner with the police and other security agencies to make the elections a success.

“The Command also warned that any person or group of persons, who may contemplate undermining the electoral process, will be tackled decisively.

“Parents are hereby called upon to warn their wards to dissuade from any contemplated illegality, as the full wrath of the law will descend on anybody caught in any infractions targeted at undermining any of the electoral laws and any other law of the land for that matter.

“In this regard, the Commissioner of Police Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, wishes the good people of Bakori LGA, a peaceful and successful conduct of State House Assembly Bye Election.”