Police restore peace after unrest in Lagos community

The Lagos State Police Command has restored normalcy to Onosa community in the Elemoro area of the state following unrest that led to a violent confrontation between security operatives and angry residents.

According to reports, trouble started in the early hours when six officers from Elemoro Division, on routine patrol, encountered a mob in the area.

In a bid to defend themselves, the officers reportedly fired shots, leaving three persons injured.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led a reinforcement team to the community.

His swift intervention ensured the removal of barricades mounted by youths, restoring free flow of traffic along the affected axis.

Hundeyin disclosed that CP Jimoh went further into the community where he met with youths and community leaders to de-escalate the tension.

The CP, according to him, has also invited the leaders for dialogue to forestall future breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the officers involved in the shooting have been taken into custody as investigations into the incident commence.

Hundeyin assured that the inquiry will be thorough and transparent.

Normalcy has since returned to the community, with heavy police presence maintained to sustain peace.

The Command, however, urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and shun acts capable of jeopardising public safety.

