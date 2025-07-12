Police rescue woman attempting to jump into Lagos lagoon

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has rescued an elderly woman who attempted to jump into the lagoon from the Carter Bridge.

The RRS made this known in a post it shared on its X handle @rrsLagos767 on Friday.

It stated that the operatives, at about 12:20pm on Friday while on patrol, successfully prevented the woman from jumping into the Lagos lagoon.

It said: “She was taken to the RRS Headquarters, where the Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, listened to her story.

“Afterwards, CSP Jejeloye allowed her, along with her husband and their 30-year-old son, to hold a private family meeting to address and resolve their differences.

“Following the meeting, the commander counseled the woman extensively and offered her a cash gift.

“The family expressed deep gratitude to the commander for the squad’s timely intervention, his heartfelt advice, and the financial support.”

According to the agency, the woman has been released into the care of her husband and son.

