Police rescue victims, recover arms in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued two kidnap victims, arrested three suspects, and recovered 14 pump-action guns in operations across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed this in a statement issued in Awka on Saturday.

Ikenga said the command intensified operations to provide a safe environment for residents and visitors during Easter and beyond.

While extending Easter greetings, the command increased security patrols to ensure safety across the state.

He stated that during one operation, officers rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a notorious cultist, and recovered seven pump-action guns.

He added that seven live cartridges, three handcuffs, a cutlass, an axe, a dagger, and other items were also recovered.

On April 18, a joint team from Uli Police Division and Uli Vigilantes rescued two kidnap victims in Ihiala.

On April 13, armed men attacked Amorka Village, Uli at 2pm, abducting victims along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.

The criminals forced the victims into another vehicle, abandoning the original one at the scene of the crime.

The police recovered the abandoned vehicle and took it to the station for safekeeping.

Ikenga confirmed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Similarly, police from Fegge Division, Onitsha South LGA, intercepted a parked bus along Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka.

During a search, officers found five pump-action guns, eight live cartridges, and two handcuffs hidden in a bag of rice.

The arms and vehicle were recovered, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

On April 17, the Rapid Response Squad arrested a 25-year-old male suspect acting on credible intelligence.

During the arrest at Ezeigwe Street, Nkpor, officers recovered two pump-action guns, two cartridges, a cutlass, an axe, and a dagger.

The suspect confessed to being part of the Viking’s Confraternity and is assisting police in locating other members.

Meanwhile, the command’s Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security conscious.

The commissioner also encouraged people to emulate Christ’s humility and selflessness during and after Easter.

Orutugu urged residents to use the Easter period to pray for peace and security in the state and across Nigeria.

