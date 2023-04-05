Police rescue victims kidnapped by gunmen in Rivers

The police in Rivers have rescued six passengers kidnapped by suspected gunmen in the State.

One of the victims, who was shot by the gunmen, said they were abducted at Rumuji area while on their way to Port Harcourt from Lagos.

The lady, an event planner, who sustained gunshot injuries, said the commercial vehicle they were travelling with ran into a roadblock mounted by the kidnappers.

The woman, who identified herself as Moji, said she was hit at the back and legs by bullets fired by the gunmen.

“It was a scary scene. The incident happened at about 9pm on Friday last week. We were already close to Port Harcourt when the gunmen attacked us. They took six of us into the bush.

“The driver, who escaped immediately and reported to the nearby police station. The police traced the gunmen and engaged them.

“They abandoned us and fled. The police then took me to the nearby hospital. Six of us were rescued. But I was already hit at the back and legs by bullets”