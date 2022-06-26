Police rescue victim from kidnappers, recover two vehicles

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim and recovered two vehicles.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known on Saturday in a statement he issued.

Ikenga said the incident occurred on Saturday at Ezinifite, Aguata area of the state.

He said: “Police Operatives at about 4 p.m. on June 25, rescued an abducted victim and recovered one Lexus 350 Salon with Registration number EPE 316 HE and Ford SUV with Registration number; GGE 769 FT on Ezinifite road, Aguata.

“The victim was abducted in the early hours of Saturday at Nwanchi village, Agulu, Snapchat area of the state.

“The abductors forced the victim inside the booth of his Lexus and took off but Police on receipt of the information, intensified patrols and restrategised on operational positioning within the area.

“This made the hoodlums abandon the victim, his vehicle, their operational vehicle and fled.”

Ikenga said his the Command’s Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, had assured that the confidence reposed in the police on protection of lives and property, maintenance of law and order would never be taken for granted.