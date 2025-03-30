Police rescue two kidnap victims, hunt for alleged abductors

The Lagos State Police Command says it has rescued two kidnap victims and launched a search for their alleged abductors.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the alleged kidnappers abducted the victims on Wednesday at Ijede in the Ikorodu area of the state.

“The police received information that some kidnappers invaded Ijede community and kidnapped two persons.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives were mobilised to the scene where it was observed that the kidnappers forcefully gained entrance into the house of a 40-year-old man, killed the security dog and kidnapped him.

“The kidnappers equally forced their way into the nearby house and kidnapped the landlord’s 25-year-old daughter,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the victims were rescued on Saturday, March 29.

“With the collaborative efforts of both the police joint task force and other stakeholders, the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and handed over to their family members.

“The area is relatively calm and being closely monitored.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the wanted suspects,” Hundeyin said.

