Police rescue two Ghanaians lured to Nigeria in love scam

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued two Ghanaians kidnapped in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement.

Adejobi in the statement on Saturday said the Force has once again demonstrated its resolve to safeguard lives and property, dealing a significant blow to organised criminal networks operating across international borders.

He said following a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja on April 27, 2025, regarding the kidnap of one Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national, the Nigeria Police Force, through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has successfully rescued two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals and apprehended a key kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

Initial investigations revealed that Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam.

Advanced technical analysis provided a lead to a key location connected to the perpetrators, and operatives were deployed for immediate action.

Working in close collaboration with the Ghanaian Police Service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.

Key breakthroughs in the investigation included the arrest of one Emeka Christian, a 27-year-old Nigerian national residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana, who confessed to receiving GH10,000 Cedis as ransom money for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account.

Christian further admitted to transferring the Naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to one Peter Okoye.

On May 1, 2025, at approximately 1:22pm, IRT operatives successfully tracked Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspect was apprehended along with members of his syndicate: Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35.

Two Ghanaian women, Anastasia Arthur, aka Baidoo, and Amaseerwaa Konadu, who were victims of these abductors, were rescued in the process.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment having been held under dehumanising circumstances, while the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and upon conclusion, those involved will be made to face the full wrath of the law

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals.

He said this achievement underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and in collaboration with its international partners to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety and security of all individuals within and beyond our borders.

The Nigeria Police Force urged the public to be wary of online romance scams and report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, via its contact handles: Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng; X: @PoliceNG; Facebook: @ngpolice; and Instagram: nigeriapoliceforce.

