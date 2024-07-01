Police rescue two abducted victims after shootout with bandits

Operatives of the FCT Police Command Anti-kidnapping unit have rescued two kidnap victims from bandits after a shootout at a border forest between FCT and Niger states.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday morning, Spokesman of FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that both victims were rescued unhurt.

Adeh said, “In response to the sudden attack by unknown gunmen in Guto village, Bwari, earlier on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at about 1.30 pm, where two female victims, Mart Ojadi, 15 years old, and Evelyn Chinaza, 12 years old, were kidnapped and forcefully taken to an unknown location, the operatives of the FCT police command from the anti-kidnapping unit swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Displaying remarkable bravery, the police, in synergy with DSS hunters, trailed and advanced on the assailants, tactically ambushing them at Gauraka Forest, Niger State, bordering FCT.

“This led to an intense gun duel as the kidnappers were overwhelmed by the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety through the nearby bushes with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

“The two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt. The victims have since been reunited with their family.

“The commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation’s capital.

“He also urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”