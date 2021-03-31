The Police Command in Jigawa said it had rescued three women suspected to have been trafficked from Plateau State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, confirmed the development to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Aminuddeen said the victims, Blessing Lawrence, aged 20, Kindness Ezra, 21, and Christiana Samuel, 21, were residents of Ray Field Mai Adiko in Plateau State.

He said that the victims were rescued by the police on March 26 in Babura town in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

“On March 26, 2021 at about 8:58 a.m., the police in Babura rescued one Blessing Lawrence, aged 20, Kindness Ezra, aged 21, and Christiana Samuel, aged 21, all of Ray Field Mai Adiko Plateau State.

“They were rescued from one Shuaibu, now at large, who was trying to smuggle them abroad through Niger Republic from Kano State. The said Shuaibu, on sighting the police, abandoned them in the bush and ran away to unknown location.

“The three victims were lured to Kano State from Jos, Plateau State, by one Chika who had promised to take them to Tunisia for greener pasture,” he said.

The PPRO said that the victims had been transferred to National Agency for Prohibition Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) in Kano State.

According to him, efforts are on to locate and arrest the two fleeing suspects.

NAN