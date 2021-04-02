Three persons who were earlier abducted along the Siun/Ajura Road in Ogere Remo area of Ogun State have been rescued by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

Jibril Afolabi, Alhaji Amusat Taofeek and Balikis Mohammed were coming from Ilorin, Kwara State and heading to Owode Egbado when their vehicle was double-crossed at about 3am by some gunmen who dragged them into the bush, while other passengers escaped.

Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, directed the Area Commander in Sagamu to mobilise men from all the divisions within the area and go after the hoodlums.

Ajogun also ordered the command’s anti-kidnapping unit as well as SWAT operatives to move to the scene.

The entire bush was cordoned off and combed thoroughly, with the assistance of hunters, local vigilantes.

According to the statement, the bandits abandoned the victims and fled.

Oyeyemi said all the victims were rescued without any ransom paid, and have been escorted to their destination at Owode-Egbado.