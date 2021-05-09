The Enugu State Police Command has rescued one Ugo Nweke from an angry mob that caught him allegedly trying to steal a commercial bus at Abakpa-Nike in the Enugu metropolis.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect had been arrested.

Ndukwe said the police operatives recovered a yellow Toyota Hiace commercial bus, which the suspect had attempted to nick.

He said the timely intervention of police operatives saved the suspect from being lynched on April 29 at about 8:40am.

He added: “Police operatives, following a distress call received, immediately rescued and arrested one Ugo Nweke, 34, of Cabinet-Amahausa, Obiagu, Enugu, from an angry mob.

“The irate mob was at the verge of setting him ablaze with a tyre for allegedly attempting to steal a bus from where it was parked at Texaco, Abakpa-Nike in Enugu metropolis.

“The suspect will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.”

Ndukwe said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had commended police operatives for successfully carrying out the operation and other operations within the state.

He said: “The commissioner has charged officers and men of the command to remain resolute and committed to the quest of ridding the state of unrepentant criminals and their activities.

“He also enjoins law-abiding residents to continue to assist the police with timely and credible information needed to further curb acts of crime and criminality in the state.”