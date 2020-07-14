Operatives of the Nigerian Police Counter-Terrorism Unit have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on patrol.

The information is coming after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize a Nigerian Army barrack in Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday.

A “Situation Report” sighted by PRNigeria disclosed: “At 14.30 Hrs of July 13, 20120, an Army Patrol Team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno Road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of military’s gun truck, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition.

“Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Nigerian Police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.

“All exhibits handed over to the Commissioner of Police Command.”

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops have thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to seize an Army barracks in Maiduguri.

PRNigeria learnt that the terrorists had attempted to seize the 333 Artillery Barracks of the Nigerian Army, but were resisted after heavy exchanges of fire that lasted for about two hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning.