Police rescue six kidnapped victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives have rescued six kidnapped victims along Barde/Keffi Road in Kafanchan Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on October 5, operatives of the command, on receipt of report of a kidnapping incident that occurred on October 4 at about 6:30pm along Barde/Keffi Road, “cautiously and tactically trailed and caught up with the bandits in the forest”.

He said the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon their victims and scampered into the forest with bullet wounds.

He said six of the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt.

Jalige said the victims had been debriefed and subsequently reunited with their respective families.

“Concerted efforts are on high gear with a view to apprehending the fleeing bandits,” he said.

The PPRO also said the officers, alongside the Nigerian Army Operation Puff Adder II, on October 2, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Yadi Forest in Fatika District of Giwa LGA and engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle.

Jalige said one of the criminals was neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of bullet injuries into the forest.

He said the operatives recovered one AK 49 rifle, loaded with 31 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, one locally made rifle with one 12-guage polymer cased shotgun shell.

He said the precision and gallantry exhibited by the officers that left the bandits in disarray were exemplary.

“The command is calling on members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to report any person found with suspected bullet injury in the said axis for prompt action,” he said.

Jalige said in a similar incident, the police also arrested three suspected bandits on October 2 and recovered a submachine gun.

He said: “Operatives of the command attached to Saminaka Divisional Headquarters in Lere LGA, on October 2, at about 03:30hrs, acting on a credible information, carefully raided Kuwait Hotel, located in Unguwan Bawa, Saminaka, and arrested three suspects.

“During a search of their rooms, the following items were recovered; one submachine gun (SMG) loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and a Department of State Services Identity Card.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court on completion of same.”

Jalige disclosed further that the command on October 5 also received an information that one Superintendent of Police was seen around Mamadi Layout Rigachikun Kaduna making illegal arrest and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

He said: “On receipt of the information, officers were immediately mobilised to the area and succeeded in arresting one fake police officer parading himself as SP Usman Magaji, and criminally dispossessing innocent persons of their legitimate earnings.

“Upon investigation, two sets of neon blue police uniforms were found in his possession.

“The suspect has since confessed to the crime and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

“The command is, therefore, calling on the public to report any of such persons to the nearest police formation.”

Jalige said the command also on the same date, while investigating a case of armed robbery, arrested one suspect and recovered a complete police uniform bearing the name Pius Philips with an Inspectorate cadre rank.

He said: “During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have been using the uniform for some nefarious activities.

“The suspect will be charged to court after completion of investigation.”

The PPRO said the above successes were not unconnected with the renewed commitment and cordial relationships between the police and communities in the area of information sharing.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mudassiru Abdullahi, appreciates the gesture.

Abdullahi urged the officers to be civil with their host communities so that the command could leverage on the renewed vigour to safeguard lives and property of law abiding citizens of the state.