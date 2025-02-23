Police rescue six children found alone in Lagos building

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued six children from a building within an estate in the Ejigbo area of the state.

Command spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that on Tuesday at about 12pm, the police received information that six children were staying alone in a building.

Hundeyin said: “The case was transferred from the Ejigbo Police Station to the Gender Unit in Ikeja after reports indicated that the children were left alone in a residential house.

“The children, aged between seven and 13 years, have been rescued and are currently in a protective shelter through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.”

Hundeyin said initial findings revealed that their mother was currently abroad for medical treatment and had left them in the care of a caregiver.

The spokesperson added that efforts were underway to contact their mother, and investigations were ongoing to gather more details about the case.

