Police rescue shot kidnapped victim from car trunk

The Delta State Police Command said it has rescued a kidnapped victim from a car trunk in the state.

The victim was rescued after the kidnappers realised that the police team chasing them was closing in on them.

After abandon their victim and their car, they scampered in different directions.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said on December 13, 2022 at about 2am, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ozoro Police Station received a distress call that the residence of the victim, located along Owhelogbo Road, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area, was attacked by assailants who shot at him, bundled him into the trunk of his own car, and took him away.

Edafe said: “The DPO, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving this information, mobilised and led Police operatives and vigilante groups to Owelogbo oad, and other parts that exit Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest of the suspects.

“Their effort paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress caller.

“The suspects, sighting the police team and vigilante groups abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, fired some shot and then escaped into a nearby bush.

“The Police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralised one of the suspects while three others escaped.

“The kidnapped victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun were recovered.”

The Delta Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, while commending the effort of the DPO Ozoro and his men, also appreciated the goodwill of members of the public for always giving useful and timely information to the police in the State.

Ali also encouraged them to continue to partner with the police in the fight against crime and criminality.





