Police rescue priest from kidnappers in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued one Rev. Tony Mukoro from kidnappers in the state.

He was abducted at Isihor in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state while returning home in his car.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

Also Read:

According to the police, the Divisional Police Office in Ugbowo, Benin received information that armed hoodlums accosted and kidnapped Mukoro in his Toyota Highlander car.

Nwabuzir, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Operatives of the division immediately swung into action and intercepted the vehicle.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums fled during the crossfire and the victim was rescued unhurt.”

Nwabuzor stated that one AK 47 rifle, one expended AK 47 shell, two pump action guns, 14 live cartridges, one cap and a bag were recovered from the suspects.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.