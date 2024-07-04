Police rescue pregnant 19-year-old woman from suicide attempt

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a 19-year-old lady who was on the verge of committing suicide in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a post he shared on his X handle, @benHundeyin, on Thursday.

He said that officers from Ikorodu Area Command rescued the woman.

“On June 29 about 2:00 p.m., a concerned citizen informed police authorities about a young girl who was attempting to commit suicide by ingesting a harmful chemical known as Sniper.

“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm.

“Upon rescue, the lady, whose identity remains confidential, confessed that she had been driven to the brink of suicide due to severe emotional distress,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said that the lady revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

He said that the woman also revealed that she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles.

According to him, the young woman is currently receiving necessary psychological support while investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in her predicament.

He said, “The command wishes to highlight the importance of mental health awareness and encourage anyone facing similar challenges to seek help promptly.”

