The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside a drainage in Abuja Estate in Awka.

The spokesman for the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said this in a statement.

Mohammed said efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive.

He said: “On October 3 at about 8:25am, a good samaritan resident in Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office Awka, reported at B Division Police Station, Awka at about 7:30am.

“That a day-old baby was wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at same area by unknown person.

“The scene was visited by police operatives and the baby, which was in good health condition was rescued.”

Mohammed said the baby was handed over to Time to Fort Care Specialist Medical Centre, Awka for safe keep.

He said the state Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs had been contacted, adding: “The baby will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department of the ministry for proper care.”

He, however, said efforts were being made to trace the mother to unravel the circumstance leading to the abandoning of the baby.