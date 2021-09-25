Police rescue man tied to stake over N4.6m debt

A young creditor identified as Oluchi Okoye, aka PACA, has been arrested by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station in Lagos for tying his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over unpaid N4.6 million debt.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Ajisebutu, the suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from September 22 to 23 when he was rescued by the police.

According to the suspect, he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

The arrest of the suspect was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

Following the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Command’s Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

Ajisebutu added: “The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to warn people against taking the law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.”