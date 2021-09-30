Police rescue man kidnapped in FESTAC church

Detectives attached to the Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police have rescued one Kingsley Ugbuagu, who was kidnapped in FESTAC Town on Sunday September 26.

Ugbuagu was reportedly accosted as he was about entering the Catholic Church of Visitation, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos and taken by masked gunmen.

The spokesman for the state police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement said the victim had been rescued and reunited with his family.

On Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith who was kidnapped on Monday at Ajah, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor that was abducted at the Dopemu Agege area, Ajisebutu said operatives of the command were being tactical so as not to jeopardize their lives.

He said concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue them and arrest their abductors.

Ajisebutu said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had assured residents of the state of security, and had enjoined them not to panice.

“The Commissioner of Police has given standing order to all field commanders, tactical unit commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.

“The CP also wishes to state that the police command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties.”