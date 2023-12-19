Police rescue man after six months in kidnappers’ den

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim after six months in captivity

The state’s Public Relations’ Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, made this known on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “On Monday at about 1600hours, our anticrime patrol mission on Madachi-Galadimawa area in Zaria Local Government Area had an encounter with some people suspected to be kidnappers.

“The operatives chased them and they took to their heels. As a result of that, we rescued a kidnapped victim in their den.

‘’He was rushed to the Muslim Specialist Hospital, Zaria for medical attention,.’

Hassan said in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the victim was kidnapped six months ago on his way to Kontagora in Niger State.

He added: “Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Efforts to trace his relatives are also in progress, further development will be communicated.“