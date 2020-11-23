The Cross River Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, Emmanuel Akpan-Udo, while three suspects connected with his kidnap were arrested.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, on Sunday in Calabar, he said that the suspects were arrested on November 21 in Calabar.

Jimoh said that the victim’s vehicle was also recovered during the operation that was carried out by officers of “A Division” in Calabar.

“Through painstaking investigation, officers of the A Division on November 21 arrested three suspected kidnappers, rescued the victim, Emmanuel Akpan-Udo and also recovered his car.

“The suspects include Blessed Etim-Sunday, 33, Samuel Udo-Udo, 27, and Ime John-Effiong, 23, a.k.a Last born.

“They have also made useful statements and further effort is still being made to arrest other gang members,” he added.