Police rescue kidnapped varsity workers in Osun

The Osun Police Command said that two staff of the Bowen University, Iwo, who were kidnapped by gunmen along Iwo-Osogbo road had been rescued.

DSP Folashade Odoro, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Osogbo.

Odoro said that the victims were rescued by the police on Thursday afternoon.

She said they had been reunited with their families.

The PPRO, however, said no ransom was paid to rescue the victims.

Odoro said the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, assured the people of the state of their safety.

NAN reports that two workers of the university were kidnapped on Monday, February 11 by unknown gunmen.

It will also be recalled that late last year, some Methodist Church members including a priest, were kidnapped in the same area.

Meanwhile, the state police command has assured the residence of the state of adequate security during the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

She said: “The police commissioner has made adequate security arrangement for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“We urge voters to go out en masse and exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation by anyone.”

Odoro, however, said that the state police commissioner had warned hoodlums to stay away from all the polling units in the state.

She added: “Whosoever is caught fomenting trouble will be dealt with according to the law.”